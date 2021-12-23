Left Menu

Karnataka Assembly passes anti-conversion bill amid Oppn ruckus

Amid the ruckus by the Opposition, Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 or anti-conversion bill.

ANI | Belagavi (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-12-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 17:49 IST
Karnataka Assembly passes anti-conversion bill amid Oppn ruckus
Karnataka Legislative Assembly. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ruckus by the Opposition, Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 or anti-conversion bill. The Bill will provide for the protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means. It proposes imprisonment of up to 10 years for forced religious conversion.

In the assembly, JC Madhuswamy, State Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister placed on the record that this bill was actually initiated by Siddaramaiah-led government in 2016. Siddaramaiah further alleged that the drafted bill prepared in 2016 was completely different from what the current state government has drafted in 2021.Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said, "We know the situation of SC and ST. They are ignored and remain vulnerable. Our intention behind bringing this bill is to protect SC, ST communities and women."

K.S. Eshwarappa, Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister said during the discussion in the assembly, "We all are from the RSS and yes we borrowed from the RSS. RSS taught us to save this country, religion and culture. That's why we have got this bill from that culture." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021