Shehzad Poonawala appointed as IT and Social Media department in-charge of Delhi BJP
National spokesperson of the BJP Shehzad Poonawala was appointed as the IT and Social Media department in-charge of the party's Delhi unit on Thursday.
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta appointed Poonawalla as the in-charge of the IT and Social Media department. He replaced Vineet Goenka, who will now serve as a spokesperson of the Delhi BJP, a statement issued by the party said.
The appointments came into force with immediate effect, it added.
In a tweet, Poonawala thanked senior BJP leaders, including the party's national president, JP Nadda, for being given the new responsibility.
