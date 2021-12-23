Shehzad Poonawala appointed as IT and Social Media department in-charge of Delhi BJP

National spokesperson of the BJP Shehzad Poonawala was appointed as the IT and Social Media department in-charge of the party's Delhi unit on Thursday.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta appointed Poonawalla as the in-charge of the IT and Social Media department. He replaced Vineet Goenka, who will now serve as a spokesperson of the Delhi BJP, a statement issued by the party said.

The appointments came into force with immediate effect, it added.

In a tweet, Poonawala thanked senior BJP leaders, including the party's national president, JP Nadda, for being given the new responsibility.

