US Domestic News Roundup: Analysis-After another stunning U.S. stock market year, investors wonder how much gas is left; Four injured in fire at Exxon's Baytown, Texas plant and more

Analysis-After another stunning U.S. stock market year, investors wonder how much gas is left

The U.S. stock market is set to deliver a three-peat of stellar annual returns, but chances of a similar performance in 2022 may be threatened by a more hawkish Federal Reserve, slowing earnings growth and a relentless pandemic. With a little over a week left in the year, the S&P 500 is on track for an 87% gain since the end of 2018, its best three-year performance in more than two decades. The benchmark index is up 25% so far in 2021 after double-digit returns in the prior two years.

Four injured in fire at Exxon's Baytown, Texas plant

Four people were injured when a fire erupted on Thursday at Exxon's complex in Baytown, Texas, one of the largest refining and petrochemical facilities in the United States. Those injured were in a stable condition and all other personnel were accounted for, Exxon said.

U.S. military landlord pleads guilty to fraud, resolving probe - Justice Dept.

The U.S. Justice Department said it resolved probes into Balfour Beatty Communities, one of the U.S. military's largest private landlords, after it pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of major fraud and agreed to pay over $65 million in fines and restitution. Balfour Beatty, which was being investigated for defrauding the U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy, was not immediately available for comment. The company is a unit of British infrastructure conglomerate Balfour Beatty Plc.

U.S. Supreme Court to take up Biden vaccine mandate cases

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to take up disputes over the Biden administration's nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses and a separate vaccine requirement for healthcare workers. The brief court order said the court will hear oral arguments on Jan. 7 in the two cases, with rulings likely to follow in short order.

U.S. congresswoman carjacked at gunpoint in Philadelphia park

Delaware state police have taken into custody five suspects after U.S. Representative Mary Gay Scanlon was robbed of her automobile at gunpoint in a Philadelphia park on Wednesday. The suspects were located in Scanlon's vehicle and investigation is underway, the police said, adding that additional details will be released once available.

U.S. tax experts say Biden spending bill likely to be resuscitated

Corporate tax advisers are warning clients not to celebrate the apparent demise of U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion climate and social spending package, which they say could be resuscitated with a similar price tag and proposed tax hikes. Any changes in a new version of the bill negotiated between Biden and his fellow Democrat, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, are likely to focus more on the spending side than on revenue-raising measures, said Ryan Abraham, a principal with Ernst & Young's Washington Council advisory practice.

Jury in Daunte Wright shooting trial ends 3rd day of deliberations without verdict

Jurors ended their third day of deliberations on Wednesday without reaching a verdict in the trial of Kimberly Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who mistook her handgun for her Taser and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright. The jury, which has now deliberated for about 24 hours, had submitted a question to the judge on Tuesday that suggested it was struggling to come to a consensus on whether to convict or acquit Potter on two manslaughter charges.

Biden to speak on Jan. 6 anniversary of U.S. Capitol attack -White House

President Joe Biden will make a public statement on the Jan. 6 anniversary of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of his predecessor, Donald Trump, the White House said on Wednesday. "I think it's safe to say that the American people will hear from him on that day," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

Proud Boys member pleads guilty to conspiring to obstruct Congress on Jan. 6

A member of the far-right Proud Boys group pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy and obstructing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election on Jan. 6. Matthew Greene, 34, of Syracuse, New York, could face up to five years in prison for the conspiracy charge and 20 years for obstructing an official proceeding.

Large holiday gatherings in U.S. not safe even if boosted, Fauci says

Americans vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 can be with family over the holidays but attending large gatherings is not safe, even for those who received a booster dose, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday. The United States faces a second Christmas of upended holiday plans, with a surge in infections fueled by the now-dominant Omicron variant of the coronavirus forcing many to cancel travel, reconsider visiting loved ones, and question attending holiday parties.

