TMC'S Firhad Hakim appointed as new mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation

Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim has been declared as the new mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation after TMC registered a landslide victory in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-12-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 19:10 IST
Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim has been declared as the new mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation after TMC registered a landslide victory in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Atin Ghosh has been declared as the Deputy Mayor of the corporation.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said to the elected councillors that in order to ensure effective working on councillors part, the work of Kolkata Corporation will be reviewed every six months. "State Election Commission and Police worked well in conducting peaceful elections. Kolkata Corp report card will be reviewed after every 6 months. If someone is not working, the government will take action against them," said Mamata.

Slamming the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) said, Mamta Banerjee said, "BJP and CPM have the habit of talking more and working less. All hoardings need to be taken down and the city should be clean." TMC registered a landslide victory in the recently conducted Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls, emerging victorious in 134 out of total 144 wards of the local body.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the second-largest party in the polls, winning in only 3 wards. Left and Indian National Congress (INC) won two wards each while others registered wins in 3 wards.

The Left and the Congress which had fought the Assembly polls jointly decided to contest the KMC polls independently. The elections were conducted on December 19. The counting of votes took place on December 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

