Riots took place under SP rule: Union minister

There used be riots under the Samajwadi Party rule and now wrestling competitions are being organised, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur as he credited his partys government in Uttar Pradesh with checking crime.During the last five years, we have seen Uttar Pradesh free from gundaraj hooliganism.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 23-12-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 19:44 IST
There used be riots under the Samajwadi Party rule and now wrestling competitions are being organised, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur as he credited his party’s government in Uttar Pradesh with checking crime.

''During the last five years, we have seen Uttar Pradesh free from 'gundaraj' (hooliganism). Now, the state will be sports and development-oriented,'' he said.

He said the BJP government in the state under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath is promoting sports.

''There used to be riots during the Samajwadi Party (SP) government but during Yogi Adityanath government, 'dangals' (wrestling competitions) are being organised,'' he said. On recent income tax raids on the premises of SP leaders, Thakur said some people need to answer questions about the money recovered.'' On the blocking of YouTube channels and ''fake website'' by the Centre, Thakur, who is the Union Sports and Information Technology Minister, said strict action will be taken against those involved in anti-national activities.

Thakur was in Agra to attend the award ceremony of the ''Sansad Khel Spardha'' at Eklavya Stadium in Agra. It was organised by Fatehpur MP Sikri Rajkumar Chahar.

