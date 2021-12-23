Congress is facing crisis, nearing its end: Tirath Singh Rawat on Manish Tewari's tweet

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat has said Congress in the state will face a "conflict" similar to the one it faced in Punjab over infighting which resulted in Captain Amarinder Singh resigning as Chief Minister and floating his own party. He also referred to Congress leader Manish Tewari's cryptic tweet in which he had targeted former Uttarakhand Chief Minsiter Harish Rawat over his remarks. Tewari took a swipe at Harish Rawat over his tweets and his record as AIC incharge in Assam and Punjab. Tewari's tweet is also being seen as a veiled dig at Congress leadership.

Tirath Singh Rawat said the coming period will "be dangerous for Congress and signals its end". "What Manish Tiwariji has tweeted, Captain Amarinder Singh has gone and formed the new party. Manish Tewari is a senior leader in Congress and has been coming to the rescue of Congress. The remarks of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh have come. I think it will be dangerous for Congress and signals its end," Tirath Singh Rawat told ANI.

Harish Rawat had on Wednesday made a veiled attack in tweets on the Congress leadership ahead of assembly polls in the state stating that the "nominees of those whose directions one has to swim (in the electoral battle) are tying my hands and feet". He said there is immense enthusiasm among the people of Uttarakhand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm. There is passion among (party) workers. Vijay Sankalp Yatra is being held and it is being welcomed everywhere, which shows that in the coming election BJP will again win and form the government again with a two-thirds majority. The people had already rejected the Congress. Their situation will get worse and nowhere they can stand in front of BJP," Tirath Singh Rawat said. He said that affairs of Congress are that party's internal matter but "the kind of conflict that is happening, I do think that in such kind of tussle, whether it is Punjab or Uttarakhand, the situation of Congress is going to be very bad and it will definitely benefit BJP."

Harish Rawat was AICC incharge of Punjab. The state unit had been plagued with factionalism that saw Capt Amarinder Singh resigning as Chief Minister and forming his own party. Rawat had offered his resignation as AICC incharge of Assam after the party's poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. "First Assam, then Punjab, now Uttarakhand... Bhog poora hi paun gaye. Kasar na rahe jawe koi," Manish Tewari said in the tweet.

In his tweets on Wednesday, Harish Rawat expressed anguish at factionalism in the state unit saying there was "non-cooperation" from the party organisation in the state at most places and that a thought has been crossing his mind that "it is time to rest". Harish Rawat, a member of Congress Working Committee, is seen as the party's face for the elections in Uttarakhand.

In cryptic tweets that sent a strong message across of his disenchantment with the way the party is preparing for assembly elections, Rawat expressed faith that Lord Kedarnath will provide him guidance in the new year."Isn't it strange, one has to swim in the sea in the form of forthcoming electoral battle, instead of cooperation, the organisational structure at most places is turning its face away or is playing a negative role," Rawat said in his tweet. "There are many crocodiles of the ruling dispensation. On whose directions one has to swim, their nominees are tying my hands and feet," he added.

Rawat also cited lines associated with Gita. "And then quietly in a corner of mind, a voice is erupting, 'na denyam, na palaynam' (one who does not bow, does not flee). Perhaps the new year will show the way. I have faith that Lord Kedarnath will will provide me guidane in this situation," he said.

Amarinder Singh also took a dig at Harish Rawat over his tweets. "You reap what you sow! All the best for your future endeavours (if there are any) @harishrawatcmukji," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)