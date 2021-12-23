Left Menu

Arvind Sawant slams Chandrakant Patil over 'inappropriate' comments on Maharashtra CM

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Thursday slammed Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil's comment on handing over the Chief Minister's post to someone else and said that he should think before giving such inappropriate comments.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Thursday slammed Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil's comment on handing over the Chief Minister's post to someone else and said that he should think before giving such inappropriate comments. Notably, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was hospitalised recently due to health reasons.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "Uddhav Thackeray ji is keeping healthy and fine. As per the doctors' advice, his movement is restricted. However, he is still working virtually and governmental works are going on. Patil, on the other hand, is making unnecessary claims. Patil should think before making such inappropriate comments." "Moreover, the entire Parliament session has ended and not once did the Prime minister come and address the Parliamentarians. The BJP should self-introspect first before making such claims," he added.

After the Maharashtra Chief Minister remained absent from the State Assembly on its first day of winter session today due to health issues, state's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said that Uddhav Thackeray should hand over his charge to someone else till he gets well and termed his absence from the winter session of the state legislature as "inappropriate." "If the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is unable to attend the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature then he should designate someone to carry out the business. It is inappropriate that the Chief Minister remains absent from the legislature proceedings. We will not accept the complete absence of the Chief Minister from the session," Patil said while speaking to reporters outside the Vidhan Bhawan ahead of the commencement of the session today.

Taking a dig at the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state, Patil said that Uddhav Thackeray does not trust anyone in his government adding that the Chief Minister should give charge to his son and state minister Aaditya Thackeray and if he does not, then he does not trust him as well. The winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly is scheduled to be held from December 22 to December 28 in Mumbai. (ANI)

