Cong, AAP leaders along with supporters join Amarinder Singh's party

Two people including a senior Congress leader and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader joined the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) in presence of the party chief Captain Amarinder Singh. AAP leader Baghel Singh from Gurdaspur and former Sangrur District Congress Committee president and Chairman Planning Board Sangrur, Rajinder Singh Raja Birkalan joined the Punjab Lok Congress along with several supporters.

Welcoming them to the party fold, the former Chief Minister said that their joining will strengthen the party and will motivate others to join the party. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "The Congress party was at war with itself with Punjab Pradesh Congress (PPC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu and the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi pulling in different directions. There was complete disillusionment and frustration among the Congress rank and file and very soon many more party leaders and workers will join the PLC."

Baghel Singh said that the AAP had completely vanished from Punjab and the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was spreading lies like nobody else. "Kejriwal had still not given up his dream of becoming the Chief Minister of Punjab," he added.

Baghel Singh has been appointed District President of the PLC for Gurdaspur-I comprising of Gurdaspur, Qadia and Dina Nagar constituencies. Meanwhile, Punjab assembly polls are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The SAD could manage to win only 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats. (ANI)

