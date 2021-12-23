Left Menu

President offers prayers at Padmanabhaswamy Temple

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-12-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 20:48 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to Kerala, offered prayers at the famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple here on Thursday evening, official sources said.

Kovind, along with his wife Savita Kovind and daughter Swati Kovind, reached by 5.00 pm at the shrine, where Lord Vishnu in a reclining 'Anantha Sayanam' posture is the presiding deity.

The President and his family were accorded a traditional welcome by the temple authorities.

Kovind spent more than an hour in the sprawling temple complex.

Before leaving for Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor where he is staying, the temple authorities presented him ''onavillu'', a ceremonial bow dedicated to the deity.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan also accompanied the President at the temple.

He is scheduled to leave for New Delhi tomorrow morning, official sources said.

One of the most prominent temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu in the region, the centuries-old temple shot into the limelight some time ago with the unearthing of a staggering wealth, including a stunning range of articles, comprising gold ornaments, idols engraved with precious stones, jewels, heaps of solid gold coins and silver and gold platters and lamps, from its cellars.

