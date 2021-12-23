Left Menu

Municipal Corporation polls: Punjab declares holiday in govt offices in Chandigarh

Keeping in view the general elections of Municipal Corporation in Chandigarh, the Punjab Government on Thursday declared a local holiday on Friday, 2021 in its offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-12-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 20:51 IST
Municipal Corporation polls: Punjab declares holiday in govt offices in Chandigarh
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Keeping in view the general elections of Municipal Corporation in Chandigarh, the Punjab Government on Thursday declared a local holiday on Friday, 2021 in its offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions.

"Keeping in view the general elections of Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh (UT), the Punjab Government declared local holiday on December 24, 2021 (Friday) in its offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions located in Chandigarh," the state government said in a tweet.

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election will be held on December 24 and the counting of votes will take place on December 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021