Uttarakhand polls 2022: Congress delegation meets CEC Sushil Chandra

A delegation of Congress on Thursday met Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra under the leadership of former Uttarakhand Minister Navprabhat.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:05 IST
Former Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Navprabhat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A delegation of Congress on Thursday met Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra under the leadership of former Uttarakhand Minister Navprabhat. After the meeting, Navprabhat told ANI said, "It is a traditional meeting, every political party put its point of view to the Election Commission. We also had some round of doubts as the ruling party wants to hold elections."

Speaking about the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022, the Congress leader said that as this meeting has happened in the last four elections also and voting has always been held between the last week of January and the third week of February, the same should be kept in mind." "The situation of peace and order in our state is fine, no incident has ever happened during the time of elections," he added.

Earlier today, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and his team reached Dehradun on a two-day visit to review preparations for the state Assembly elections 2022. On the last day of his visit, the CEC will interact with the youth and other voters of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

