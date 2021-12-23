Left Menu

Thousands bid farewell to Cong leader P T Thomas

Rahul Gandhi, who flew down to Kerala on Wednesday for his Lok Sabha constituency visit in Wayanad, reached Kochi today to pay homage to his departed party colleague.Chief Minister Vijayan, his cabinet colleagues including P Rajeev and Roshy Augustine, Speaker M B Rajesh, former chief minister Oommen Chandy, senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, Vayalar Ravi, K C Venugopal and leader of opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan paid their last respects to Thomas.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:11 IST
Thousands bid farewell to Cong leader P T Thomas
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and Thrikkakara MLA P T Thomas was on Thursday cremated with full state honours as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a large number of people paid their last respects to the bold and popular leader of the party in Kerala for his uncompromising stand on various issues including environment.

As per his wishes, the cremation was held at Ravipuram crematorium here this evening. Noted Malayalam poet and lyricist Vayalar Ramavarma's famous song ''Chandrakalabham Chaarthiyurangum Theeram'' was played at a low pitch during the cremation. His son lit the funeral pyre.

Thousands of people paid homage to Thomas at various locations in Idukki and Ernakulam districts as his body was brought by road from Vellore in Tamil Nadu, where he died on December 22 while undergoing treatment for cancer.

The mortal remains were brought here from Vellore via Idukki, his stronghold, where hundreds of people gathered at various points to pay their last respects. Rahul Gandhi, who flew down to Kerala on Wednesday for his Lok Sabha constituency visit in Wayanad, reached Kochi today to pay homage to his departed party colleague.

Chief Minister Vijayan, his cabinet colleagues including P Rajeev and Roshy Augustine, Speaker M B Rajesh, former chief minister Oommen Chandy, senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, Vayalar Ravi, K C Venugopal and leader of opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan paid their last respects to Thomas. Thomas, who was elected as MLA from the Thrikkakara Assembly seat in April this year for the second consecutive term, represented Idukki in Lok Sabha during 2009-2014. He also represented Thodupuzha Assembly constituency in Idukki district twice.

Working president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) at the time of his demise, Thomas rose to the higher rungs of the party by sheer hard work, dedication and unflinching faith in the ideals of the organisation which he loyally served for over five decades.

Thomas was not a run-of-the-mill politician as he sincerely took up issues of larger concerns like protection of the Western Ghats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021