Biden signs bill banning imports from Xinjiang over forced labor concerns
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:13 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law legislation that bans imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about forced labor, the White House said.
The bill, which received final congressional approval on Dec. 16, is part of Washington's pushback against Beijing's treatment of the China's Uyghur Muslim minority.
