J&K admin now eyeing land and property of people: Mehbooba

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Thursday said the administration was eyeing the land and property of people of the union territory, having already ''hurt'' their dignity and special identity.

She said the ''theatrics of peace'' being played by the BJP-led Central government was proving to be counterproductive.

''The arm twisting measures with heavy military presence on the ground, denying fundamental rights to people and enforcing a political ideology is what is being done in the name of ensuring peace in Jammu and Kashmir,'' she said.

''You cannot shut the mouth of a patient in pain and declare him stable. Measures of coercion can buy you some time but will not bring peace,'' she said.

Peace cannot be enforced but established by understanding the core problem and addressing the grievances of the people, she said. ''Reconciliation and dialogue is the only way to establish lasting peace,'' she said.

She was addressing villagers in RS Pura who are affected due to the government plans to develop Gharana wetland. The former chief minister said that like villagers around Gharana wetland, farmers across Jammu and Kashmir were being “forced out” of their properties. “''griculture and horticulture has always been the backbone of state's economy and it was this sector which enabled the residents of Jammu and Kashmir to survive despite turbulence and unrest,'' she said, adding now the government seems to be eyeing these sectors to further weaken the already struggling economy.

She said that Gharana has always been home to the migratory bird and the development project may bring tourist to the area. ''However, the administration cannot turn a blind eye to the problems of the local residents, who are losing a huge chunk of land.'' Endorsing the demand of the protesting villagers, she said they should be allotted alternative land and provided jobs.

