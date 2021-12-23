TMC and I-PAC one team, no merit in reports of rift, says party

Amid media reports of growing differences between TMC and its political consultant I-PAC, the party on Thursday said there is no merit in them, further asserting that the collaboration would continue under the leadership of its supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Drawing a distinction between the TMC and Prashant Kishor-led I-PAC, senior leader Derek O'Brien on Wednesday said the party hired the political advocacy group for five years, and it has certain tasks to perform.

Without naming Kishor, O'Brien also said the agency or any of its officials do not necessarily reflect the party's opinion.

''The TMC is the first political party who have hired I-PAC for five years and they have certain deliverables to do. I-PAC has reach-out on the ground, communication and social media. All this is evaluated by the national working committee chaired by (Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee,'' he said.

The party, taking to Twitter, clarified during the day that I-PAC and the TMC work as one team.

''There is absolutely NO MERIT in the hugely speculative & unsubstantiated reporting regarding the difference of opinion or working relationship between TMC and @IndianPAC. Under the leadership of @MamataOfficial, we work as one team and will continue to collaborate in the future.'' it tweeted.

Last year, several leaders, who quit the TMC to join the BJP ahead of the assembly polls, had accused Kishor and his squad members of high-handedness, an allegation denied by the organisation.

