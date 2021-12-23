HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.30 PM

Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION PM-UP-3RDLD RALLY Cow is mother, sacred to us: PM Modi Varanasi: Taking a swipe at Opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said talking about cow has been made a matter of ''sin'' by some people but ''it is mother and sacred for us''. DEL77 AYODHYA-LD PARTIES Priyanka Gandhi, Mayawati seek SC intervention in alleged land 'scam' in Ayodhya linked to MLAs, kin of officials, a day after UP govt orders probe New Delhi/Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday sought the intervention of the Supreme Court in the alleged land 'scam' in Ayodhya linked to local MLAs and relatives of state government officials, a day after the Uttar Pradesh government ordered a probe into the matter.

DEL69 PB-4THLD EXPLOSION One killed, five hurt in Ludhiana court blast, high alert in Punjab Ludhiana: A bomb went off in the district court complex here on Thursday, killing one person and injuring five others, prompting the Punjab government to declare a high alert in the state. DEL48 VACCINE-CENTRE-STATES Ramp up Covid vaccination exponentially: Centre to poll-bound states New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday advised states slated to hold Assembly polls in the next few months to ramp up Covid vaccination exponentially to protect the vulnerable population given the steady rise in cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in India.

DEL68 RS-DISRUPTIONS-JOSHI Kharge was under pressure from one family to not let House function smoothly: Pralhad Joshi New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Thursday alleged Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was ''under pressure from one family'' to not let the House function smoothly during the Winter Session, which concluded prematurely on Wednesday. DEL71 CONG-RAWAT Senior Cong leaders speak to Harish Rawat after his public outburst New Delhi: Top Congress leaders Thursday spoke to the party's campaign committee head and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat and sought to mollify him after his public outburst against party leaders, sources said BOM6 MH-MINISTER-LD THREAT Man held in Bengaluru for threatening Maha minister Aaditya Thackeray Mumbai: Mumbai Police have arrested a man from Bengaluru for allegedly threatening Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray, following which the state government on Thursday announced that an SIT would be set up to probe the incidents of threat issued to legislators and others, and a policy would be framed to deal with such cases.

MDS19 KA-2ND LD-CONVERSION-BILL K'taka Assembly passes ''Anti-conversion Bill''; Aimed at getting rid of menace of conversion, says CM Belagavi: The contentious ''anti-conversion bill'' was passed by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday, amid din, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai terming it as both constitutional and legal, and aimed at getting rid of the menace of religious conversion.

BENGALURU MDS8 KA-VIRUS-OMICRON 12 new Omicron cases reported in Karnataka, tally rises to 31 Bengaluru: Karnataka on Thursday reported 12 new cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, taking its tally in the state to 31, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said BUSINESS DCM26 BIZ-LD VIRUS-HOSPITALITY IND Hospitality industry on alert mode amid Omicron threat New Delhi: The Indian hospitality industry, battered by the pandemic, is on alert mode but not panicking yet in the face of the Omicron variant threatening to derail prospects of winter holiday season business, according to industry players. DCM23 BIZ-GADKARI-FLEX FUEL ENGINE Govt has issued advisory to carmakers to introduce flex-fuel engines in vehicles: Gadkari New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the government has issued an advisory to carmakers to introduce flexible-fuel engines in vehicles FOREIGN FGN36 INDIA-MYANMAR-LDALL SHRINGLA Shringla raises security concerns with Myanmar's military junta; emphasises India's interest in seeing early return to democracy Naypyidaw (Myanmar): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has raised matters relating to India's security in the border areas with Myanmar's State Administration Council as he made the first high-level outreach to the military junta here during which he emphasised New Delhi's interest in seeing the country's early return to democracy and the release of detainees and prisoners. FGN31 CHINA-GERMAN-NAVY China sharply reacts to German navy chief's remarks on its growing naval power Beijing: China on Thursday sharply reacted to German navy chief Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach's remarks that Beijing's naval power build-up is a cause of worry as it grew to the equivalent of the entire French navy every 4-years, saying such concerns are misplaced. By K J M Varma SPORTS SPO-YEAR-BADMINTON Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness, Srikanth's resurgence & Lakshya's emergence New Delhi: PV Sindhu's legend grew with a second Olympic medal, Kidambi Srikanth regained his touch with a historic World championship silver and Lakshya Sen continued to dazzle but the listless performance in team events was a significant low for Indian badminton in a topsy-turvy year. By Amit Kumar Das

