Jayant Chaudhary, Rakesh Tikait pay homage to former PM Charan Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:34 IST
Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary and Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday paid homage to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary at his memorial, Kisan Ghat, here.

Both Jayant and Tikait then participated in a ‘havan’ to pay tributes to Singh, a stalwart farmer leader from western Uttar Pradesh.

Jayant, the grandson of Singh, shared a video of his visit to the Kisan Ghat on Twitter.

“The way to country's development goes through villages. We are firmly resolved in making an India that was dreamt by Chudhary Charan Singh ji. The fight for farmers' rights will continue relentlessly. This would be the real tribute to him,” Tikait tweeted in Hindi.

The ties between the two families goes back decades, with Tikait's father Mahendra Singh Tikait and Jayant's grandfather Charan Singh, both from western Uttar Pradesh, leading farmers' movements in the country.

Charan Singh, who served as India's prime minister from July 1979 to January 1980, was born on December 23, 1902 in Meerut's Noorpur in a middle-class peasant family.

