Jayant Chaudhary, Rakesh Tikait pay homage to former PM Charan Singh
Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary and Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday paid homage to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary at his memorial, Kisan Ghat, here.Both Jayant and Tikait then participated in a havan to pay tributes to Singh, a stalwart farmer leader from western Uttar Pradesh.Jayant, the grandson of Singh, shared a video of his visit to the Kisan Ghat on Twitter.The way to countrys development goes through villages.
- Country:
- India
Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary and Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday paid homage to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary at his memorial, Kisan Ghat, here.
Both Jayant and Tikait then participated in a ‘havan’ to pay tributes to Singh, a stalwart farmer leader from western Uttar Pradesh.
Jayant, the grandson of Singh, shared a video of his visit to the Kisan Ghat on Twitter.
“The way to country's development goes through villages. We are firmly resolved in making an India that was dreamt by Chudhary Charan Singh ji. The fight for farmers' rights will continue relentlessly. This would be the real tribute to him,” Tikait tweeted in Hindi.
The ties between the two families goes back decades, with Tikait's father Mahendra Singh Tikait and Jayant's grandfather Charan Singh, both from western Uttar Pradesh, leading farmers' movements in the country.
Charan Singh, who served as India's prime minister from July 1979 to January 1980, was born on December 23, 1902 in Meerut's Noorpur in a middle-class peasant family.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Crucial Samyukt Kisan Morcha meet today, decision likely on future course of farmers' protest
Samyukt Kisan Morcha seeks clarification, amendments from Centre on proposal for ending farmers' agitation
Meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha panel underway, decision likely on course of farmers' agitation
Discussion with Centre on Lakhimpur Kheri incident going on, says Rakesh Tikait
Samyukta Kisan Morcha forms consensus to accept Centre's proposal to end agitation, formal decision at meet tomorrow