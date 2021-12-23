RS Chairman should not be biased, says CPI MP over Naidu's remark on ruckus in Parliament

Reacting to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's remarks on the functioning of the House during the winter session of Parliament, Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Thursday said that Upper House Chairman should not be biased, adding that he should "look the other side also". Viswam's comments came after Naidu on Wednesday expressed unhappiness over the functioning of the House. Referring to the ruckus created by the Opposition during the winter session of Parliament, the Vice President said that elected representatives of the House are making a mockery of the institution.

The CPI MP took a jibe at the Rajya Sabha Chairman and said, "I respect him very much and I humbly request him to look the other side also. Who is the prime cause for this? It is the government and their behaviour. The Parliament was disrupted because the government violated the procedure and rules of the House. Forgetting the main cause, he is only accusing one side. A chairman is not supposed to be looking one way only." Meanwhile, the Upper House clocked productivity of 47.90 per cent during the 18 sittings of the Winter Session that concluded on Wednesday with the announcement of the Chairman.

Out of the total scheduled sitting time of 95 hours six minutes, the Upper House could discharge business only for 45 hours 34 minutes. This Session's productivity of 47.90 per cent is the fifth-lowest among that of the 12 Sessions presided over by Naidu over the last four years.

A total time of 49 hours 32 minutes has been lost due to persistent disruptions and forced adjournments, mentions a data prepared by Rajya Sabha Secretariat, adding "the time lost amounts to 52.08 per cent of the available time". (ANI)

