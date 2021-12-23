Tributes paid to former PM Narasimha Rao on his death anniversary

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and several other leaders on Thursday paid tributes to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 17th death anniversary.

Soundararajan, who visited ' PV Gyan Bhoomi', the former Prime Minister's samadhi at the Hussain Sagar lake here, paid floral tributes.

Describing Narasimha Rao as a statesman, Soundararajan said the former Prime Minister is a role model to the youth. She hailed the economic reforms initiated by Rao as Prime Minister.

State ministers T Srinivas Yadav, Mohd Mahmood Ali, adviser to state government K V Ramanachary and other leaders also paid tributes.

Yadav said the state government organised Narasimha Rao's centenary celebrations on a grand scale.

