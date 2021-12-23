Congress members elected in 3 out of 4 district councils in Rajasthan

Congress candidates became Zila Pramukh in three out of four Zila Parishad in Rajasthan on Thursday.

A BJP candidate was elected pramukh in the remaining Zila Parishad or district council.

The Congress formed boards in Baran, Karauli and Ganganagar Zila Parishads, where party candidates Urmila Jain, Shimla Bairwa and Kuldeep Indora became Zila Pramukhs. BJP's Mukesh Kumar became Zila Pramukh in Kota, according to the results announced by the state election commission.

Meanwhile, BJP workers alleged Congress candidate Urmila Jain won due to cross voting, and ransacked the office of Jhalawar-Baran MP Dushyant Singh, the son of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

SHO Kotwali Madan Yadav said some people pelted stones at the office and vandalised chairs in the premises. No one was injured in the incident, he said.

“An FIR has been registered against unidentified people in the case,” the officer said.

The election to the post of pramukh in Zila Parishad and that of pradhan of block-level Panchayat Samitis in four districts were held on Thursday and the results were announced in the evening.

The results of election of pradhan in 30 panchayat samitis in these four districts were also declared as per which Congress candidates became pradhan in 19 samitis, BJP candidates in 10 and one independent candidate became won the poll in one panchayat samiti.

PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra congratulated the winning candidates of the party.

Elections of members of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samitis in Baran, Karauli, Ganganagar and Kota were held in three phases on December 12, 15 and 19, and results were declared on December 21.

Rajasthan has a total of 33 Zila Parishads at district level and 352 Panchayat Samitis at block level. Of them, elections in 21 districts (21 Zila Parishad and 222 Panchayat Samitis) were held in November-December last year.

The Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in remaining 12 districts could not take place due to the high court stay on the creation of 19 new municipalities in these districts, in which the area of Panchayati Raj Institutions was also revised.

After the litigation issue on the delimitation process was resolved in February this year, the state election commission finalised the voter lists and conducted elections in six districts of Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi in August-September.

The elections in two districts --Alwar and Dholpur -- were held in October and the remaining four districts of Baran, Karauli, Kota and Ganganagar went to polls this month.

