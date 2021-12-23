Left Menu

High-level ECI team meets representatives of political parties ahead of Uttarakhand polls

The high-level team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra held a meeting with representatives of political parties in Dehradun on Thursday ahead of the assembly polls in Uttarakhand scheduled for next year.

Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India (ECI) Sushil Chandra, Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Anoop Chandra and senior officials of the body were in Dehradun on Thursday to review preparations for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttarakhand.

The meeting was followed by a presentation by the District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police. Then the Chief Electoral Officer and State Nodal Police Officer also gave information through the presentation. The commission also launched an online poster design competition. This competition is organized to engage the youth and get new creative suggestions regarding the importance of every vote. The office of Chief Electoral Officer, Uttarakhand released the logo of 'Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Election 2022', 'Kautig' and Voter's Guide. Along with this, posters giving information about EVMs and VVPATs were also released.

Voter's Guide is a pocket booklet. It will be distributed to all the households. All the necessary information including voter registration, EVM, VVPAT information is available in the booklet. Senior officials of the Election Commission of India were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

