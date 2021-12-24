Left Menu

After removal from BJP state committee, Sayantan Basu meets TMC leader

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 00:17 IST
After removal from BJP state committee, Sayantan Basu meets TMC leader
  • Country:
  • India

Former general secretary of the West Bengal BJP Sayantan Basu, who was removed during an organisational overhaul by new state president Sukanta Majumdar, met a senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader here on Thursday, fuelling speculation about his future political move.

While Basu could not be reached for comments, TMC sources confirmed that former party MLA Samir Chakraborty met him at his Salt Lake residence and the two held discussions for over an hour.

Basu, who was at the forefront of BJP movements in the state for years, including a sit-in on farmers' issues at Singur, has been sulking after being removed as the general secretary of the party's state unit and not given any party post, sources in the saffron party said.

He had even removed himself from a WhatsApp group of the party after the restructuring of its organisational committee on Wednesday afternoon, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada
4
Samsung 2022 TVs, gaming monitors to support new HDR10+ GAMING standard

Samsung 2022 TVs, gaming monitors to support new HDR10+ GAMING standard

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021