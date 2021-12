After removal from BJP state committee, Sayantan Basu meets TMC leader

Former general secretary of the West Bengal BJP Sayantan Basu, who was removed during an organisational overhaul by new state president Sukanta Majumdar, met a senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader here on Thursday, fuelling speculation about his future political move.

While Basu could not be reached for comments, TMC sources confirmed that former party MLA Samir Chakraborty met him at his Salt Lake residence and the two held discussions for over an hour.

Basu, who was at the forefront of BJP movements in the state for years, including a sit-in on farmers' issues at Singur, has been sulking after being removed as the general secretary of the party's state unit and not given any party post, sources in the saffron party said.

He had even removed himself from a WhatsApp group of the party after the restructuring of its organisational committee on Wednesday afternoon, the sources said.

