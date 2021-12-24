Resolution passed to deseal properties: SDMC LoH Inderjeet Sehrawat
Leader of House in SDMC Inderjeet Sehrawat on Thursday said a resolution has been passed in a general meeting of the corporation to deseal properties, excluding those which have been sealed due to any court order.
Leader of House in SDMC Inderjeet Sehrawat on Thursday said a resolution has been passed in a general meeting of the corporation to deseal properties, excluding those which have been sealed due to any court order. In a statement, he claimed that the resolution was passed with a voice vote.
Sehrawat placed the proposal in the general meeting of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in which it was stated that the civic body ''makes a resolution and directs commissioner to deseal properties, excluding those properties which have been sealed due to any court order''.
The move comes ahead of the civic polls due early next year. Sehrawat said the civic agency takes sealing action on properties where there is unauthorised construction and other violations.
''Many properties have been sealed since last several years, and desealing process of such properties has not been started. Due to this, there is dissatisfaction among the citizens,'' he said. PTI KND SRY
