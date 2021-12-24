Montenegro's president tests positive for the coronavirus -statement
Montenegro's president, Milo Djukanovic, tested positive for COVID-19 after being in contact with an infected person, his office said in a statement on Thursday. In line with epidemiological measures he will remain in self-isolation from where he will perform his regular presidential duties," said the statement posted on presidential website. Djukanovic, 59, has led the former Yugoslav republic, a NATO member and a European Union membership candidate, either as president or prime minister for over three decades.
- Country:
- Serbia
Montenegro's president, Milo Djukanovic, tested positive for COVID-19 after being in contact with an infected person, his office said in a statement on Thursday. "The president has mild symptoms and feels well. In line with epidemiological measures he will remain in self-isolation from where he will perform his regular presidential duties," said the statement posted on presidential website.
Djukanovic, 59, has led the former Yugoslav republic, a NATO member and a European Union membership candidate, either as president or prime minister for over three decades. He is facing re-election in 2023. The statement did not elaborate.
So far, 161,944 people in Montenegro - which has a population of only 620,000 - have fallen ill from the coronavirus and 2,385 have died.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Montenegro
- European Union
- Yugoslav
ALSO READ
Instagram head faces senators amid anger over possible harms
Russian embassy calls US Senator's words about nuclear weapons irresponsible
U.S. senators announce bipartisan social media data transparency bill
Former U.S. senator, presidential candidate Bob Dole to lie in state in Capitol
Former U.S. senator, presidential candidate Bob Dole lies in state in Capitol