Left Menu

Montenegro's president tests positive for the coronavirus -statement

Montenegro's president, Milo Djukanovic, tested positive for COVID-19 after being in contact with an infected person, his office said in a statement on Thursday. In line with epidemiological measures he will remain in self-isolation from where he will perform his regular presidential duties," said the statement posted on presidential website. Djukanovic, 59, has led the former Yugoslav republic, a NATO member and a European Union membership candidate, either as president or prime minister for over three decades.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 24-12-2021 03:10 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 03:10 IST
Montenegro's president tests positive for the coronavirus -statement
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Montenegro's president, Milo Djukanovic, tested positive for COVID-19 after being in contact with an infected person, his office said in a statement on Thursday. "The president has mild symptoms and feels well. In line with epidemiological measures he will remain in self-isolation from where he will perform his regular presidential duties," said the statement posted on presidential website.

Djukanovic, 59, has led the former Yugoslav republic, a NATO member and a European Union membership candidate, either as president or prime minister for over three decades. He is facing re-election in 2023. The statement did not elaborate.

So far, 161,944 people in Montenegro - which has a population of only 620,000 - have fallen ill from the coronavirus and 2,385 have died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
Samsung 2022 TVs, gaming monitors to support new HDR10+ GAMING standard

Samsung 2022 TVs, gaming monitors to support new HDR10+ GAMING standard

 Korea Rep
4
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021