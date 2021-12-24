Left Menu

S.Korea's Moon likely to pardon disgraced former president Park -Yonhap

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 24-12-2021 04:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 04:31 IST
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is likely to grant a pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, currently in prison after being convicted of corruption, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing a senior official at the ruling party. Park became South Korea’s first democratically elected leader to be thrown out of office when, in 2017, the Constitutional Court upheld a parliament vote to impeach her over a scandal that also landed the heads of two conglomerates in jail.

She was brought down after being found guilty of colluding with a confidante to receive tens of billions of won from major conglomerates to help her family and fund nonprofit foundations she owned. In January, South Korea’s top court upheld a 20-year prison sentence for Park on the graft charges that led to her downfall, bringing an end to the legal process and for the first time raising the possibility of a pardon. "I understand that ex-President Park is included on a list of people who are to be granted pardons," the unnamed official told Yonhap News Agency.

The presidential Blue House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report. Ruling Democratic Party lawmakers have previously floated the idea of a pardon for Park and another ex-president, Lee Myung-bak, in the name of national unity.

Park, 69, has experienced health problems while in prison, including undergoing shoulder surgery, according to South Korean media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

