Cambodia's ruling party endorses PM Hun Sen's son as future leader

Cambodia's longtime ruling party voted to endorse Prime Minister Hun Sen's eldest son as "future prime minister", local media reported on Friday but did not specify a time frame for when he might succeed his father, who has been in power for 36 years.

The Central Committee of the Cambodia People's Party unanimously voted Hun Manet, 44, to be a future prime ministerial candidate, local outlet Freshnews reported.

