Congress MLA from Prayagraj Rajendra Tripathi joins BJP

By Ajit K Dubey Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress MLA Rajendra Tripathi joined the BJP in Prayagraj on Friday.

Tripathi is a three-time MLA and currently a sitting MLA from the Prayagraj constituency. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

