Congress MLA from Prayagraj Rajendra Tripathi joins BJP
ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-12-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 12:21 IST
By Ajit K Dubey Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress MLA Rajendra Tripathi joined the BJP in Prayagraj on Friday.
Tripathi is a three-time MLA and currently a sitting MLA from the Prayagraj constituency. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
