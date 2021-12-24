Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi slams 'hate speeches' at Haridwar event, demands strict action

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 13:41 IST
Priyanka Gandhi slams 'hate speeches' at Haridwar event, demands strict action
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting sharply to hate speeches allegedly made at a 'Dharma Sansad' held recently in Haridwar, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday demanded the strictest action against those who incite violence, saying such acts violate the Constitution and the law.

All-India Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale has also demanded action against the organizers and the speakers of the 'Dharma Sansad' held in Haridwar, where ''hate speeches'' were allegedly made against Muslims.

He has lodged a complaint against it at the Jwalapur police station in Haridwar district.

Hitting out at the remarks made at the Haridwar conclave, Priyanka Gandhi said, ''Strictest action should be taken against those who incite hatred and violence of this kind.'' ''It is despicable that they should get away with making an open call to murder our respected ex-PM and unleash violence against people of different communities,'' she tweeted.

Such acts violate our Constitution and the law of our land, the Congress general secretary added.

Several opposition leaders, including those from the Congress and the TMC, had on Thursday condemned what they said was a ''hate speech conclave'' held in Haridwar and called for strict action against those involved.

Held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar, the Dharma Sansad was organized by Yati Narasimhanand Giri of the Juna Akhada, who is already under police scanner for making hate speeches and inciting violence against Muslims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global
4
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021