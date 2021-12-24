Priyanka Gandhi slams 'hate speeches' at Haridwar event, demands strict action

Reacting sharply to hate speeches allegedly made at a 'Dharma Sansad' held recently in Haridwar, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday demanded the strictest action against those who incite violence, saying such acts violate the Constitution and the law.

All-India Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale has also demanded action against the organizers and the speakers of the 'Dharma Sansad' held in Haridwar, where ''hate speeches'' were allegedly made against Muslims.

He has lodged a complaint against it at the Jwalapur police station in Haridwar district.

Hitting out at the remarks made at the Haridwar conclave, Priyanka Gandhi said, ''Strictest action should be taken against those who incite hatred and violence of this kind.'' ''It is despicable that they should get away with making an open call to murder our respected ex-PM and unleash violence against people of different communities,'' she tweeted.

Such acts violate our Constitution and the law of our land, the Congress general secretary added.

Several opposition leaders, including those from the Congress and the TMC, had on Thursday condemned what they said was a ''hate speech conclave'' held in Haridwar and called for strict action against those involved.

Held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar, the Dharma Sansad was organized by Yati Narasimhanand Giri of the Juna Akhada, who is already under police scanner for making hate speeches and inciting violence against Muslims.

