Left Menu

Former UP home minister from Congress joins BJP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-12-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 14:39 IST
Former UP home minister from Congress joins BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders of Congress, BSP, SP and RLD including former home minister Rajendra Tripathi joined the BJP here on Friday.

According to BJP state co-media in-charge Himanshu Dubey, former home minister and three-time Prayagraj MLA Rajendra Tripathi joined the BJP quitting Congress at a programme held at the latter’s headquarters here.

Former BSP MLA Krishnapal Singh Rajput (Jhansi), RLD's Muni Dev Sharma (Bijnor), BSP's Veer Singh Prajapati (Bulandshahr), and founder member of SP Kunwar Balbir Singh Chauhan, were among those who joined the party on Friday, Dubey said.

Retired IPS officer Gurbachan Lal was also inducted into the BJP, he said.

While joining, the leaders expressed faith in the “nationalist” policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global
4
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021