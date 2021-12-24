Left Menu

Punjab elections: Congress screening committee to meet today to finalise candidates

The Congress Screening Committee for Punjab will meet at around 8 pm on Friday at 15 Gurdwara Rakab Ganj road to finalise the 117 candidates for the Punjab elections.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 24-12-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 14:57 IST
Punjab elections: Congress screening committee to meet today to finalise candidates
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Screening Committee for Punjab will meet at around 8 pm on Friday at 15 Gurdwara Rakab Ganj road to finalise the 117 candidates for the Punjab elections. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will be present at the meeting.

The committee will be chaired by Ajay Maken. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global
4
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021