Kolkata civic poll violence: Congress youth wing writes to NHRC seeking action against CM

The Congress' youth wing on Friday approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking action against the West Bengal chief minister and Kolkata police commissioner for alleged violence faced by its party candidates in the civic polls.

Functionaries of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), in a complaint, said Mamata Banerjee and the police commissioner ''did nothing'' when the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers ''indulged in large-scale violence and beat up the Congress candidates'' during the December 19 Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections.

A Congress candidate was ''stripped in full public view'' and beaten up mercilessly. Another party candidate was beaten up in the presence of several police officers, Amrish Ranjan Pandey, national secretary of the IYC, claimed. ''There was large-scale violation of human rights but the police department and state administration stood there and did absolutely nothing and in some places rather assisted the goons,'' the IYC's complaint read.

They said justice will be served to those ''still in surgery or with broken limbs'' only when strictest action is taken against the chief minister.

The TMC registered a landslide victory in the municipal polls, winning 134 of 144 wards. The BJP won three while the Congress and the Left Front settled with two wards each.

