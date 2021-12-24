Left Menu

Updated: 24-12-2021 16:04 IST
CJI Ramana felicitated in his native village in AP
Amaravati, Dec 24 (PTI): Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Friday visited his native village Ponnavaram in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh and was felicitated by villagers.

He was escorted in decorated bullock cart around the village.

Thanking everybody who attended the function, Justice Ramana said though the country is progressing, several problems are still persisting. He advised people to be united to fight those problems.

Justice Ramana said he loved Telugu, his mother tongue, as much as his native village-motherland.

He also said several infrastructure firms promoted by Telugu businessmen are undertaking works in other parts of the country and also countries such as terror-ridden Afghanistan.

He also praised Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella promoters of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech for their exemplary work.

Recalling his childhood days, he said though his father used to be a Communist Party sympathiser, Justice Ramana used to like the ideology of Swatantra Party.

''I always want all the peoples cutting across caste, creed and religion should live together. I wish not only our villages, even our state and country should be like that,'' he asserted.

Justice Ramana is on a three-day visit to the state and will participate in several programmes.

