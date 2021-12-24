Vijayan inaugurates first batch of KAS officers

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday slammed those who oppose new initiatives in the State just for the sake of it and said such pointless resistance could be countered by approaching issues concerned in a scientific manner.

Vijayan, while inaugurating the first batch of the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) officials, said the perception that nothing would happen in the State has changed now. He said the developmental projects which some people oppose in the State are in fact beneficial to them too.

''Some people will protest against all new initiatives in the State. Such oppositions can be countered by analyzing the reason behind them in a scientific manner and moving forward,'' Vijayan said.

He said that was the experience of the previous government ''which realized the National Highway project, the Gail Pipeline project and the Kochi-Edamon power highway project''.

''There was strong opposition against all these projects. But, we were able to make understand those who opposed these projects about the benefits. We were able to make them understand that these projects were necessary for the future of our country, and our next generations and they, in turn, welcomed it. In fact, those who oppose the development projects are also the beneficiaries of such projects,'' Vijayan said. His statements assume significance as the Opposition Congress and the BJP are up in arms against the proposed Silverline high-speed rail project in the State. The previous Left government had also faced similar protests during the Gail pipeline project and power highway project. Addressing the KAS officers, Vijayan asked them to go beyond departmentalism, lack of professionalism, and red-tapism and complete the developmental projects.

He said the issues faced by the people are mostly complicated and should be solved by understanding the complexity of such issues. ''The officials must try and get into their shoes to solve such matters,'' Vijayan said.

He praised the civil servants of the state for their selfless service during the floods, natural disasters, and the pandemic period. Vijayan said a strong civil service was required as the government serve the people through civil servants. He presented ID cards to the newly selected KAS officers at an event held in the State capital.

