Hand sanitizer machines in Maha Assembly complex empty, says BJP MLA

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 18:05 IST
Maharashtra BJP MLA and former state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Friday said the hand sanitizer machines in the Assembly, where the winter session is underway amid the COVID-19 pandemic, were empty. ''I saw almost all the sanitizer machines in the Vidhan Bhavan premises. None of them had any liquid in it. All were empty. It is ironic considering what Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been preaching about keeping ourselves clean amid the COVID-19 pandemic,'' Chandrapur MLA Mungantiwar told the House.

He said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had on Thursday asked all MLAs and officials to wear masks while attending the Assembly, but there was no sanitizing liquid, which showed the state in a poor light, as if ''it does not have funds to refill these machines''.

In a sarcastic vein, he said these sanitizer machines should be sent to the Archeological Survey of India as ''they had not been filled for a long time''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

