Left Menu

Pb minister 'misbehaved' with security personnel at Kejriwal's residence: Sisodia

As many as 75 buses were seized in last three days.Sisodia said that as per court orders inter-state buses are not allowed to operate beyond inter state bus terminals ISBTs and no bus went up to IGI airport.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 18:10 IST
Pb minister 'misbehaved' with security personnel at Kejriwal's residence: Sisodia
  • Country:
  • India

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia alleged that Punjab Transport minister ''misbehaved'' with security personnel and staff at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Friday.

Deputy chief minister also criticised Punjab Transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for claiming that Delhi government did not allow government buses of his state to go to IGI airport while permitting those run by Badals (SAD chief patron Parkash Singh Badal and his son and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal).

''Raja Warring need not enact such drama here. He should tell how buses of Badal family are being allowed to run illegally in Punjab,'' Sisodia said in a media briefing.

He said that in past one month, 115 buses operated by Badals were seized and 230 challans were issued against them in Delhi for violations. As many as 75 buses were seized in last three days.

Sisodia said that as per court orders inter-state buses are not allowed to operate beyond inter state bus terminals (ISBTs) and no bus went up to IGI airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021