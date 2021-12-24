Left Menu

Hiking GST on handlooms, textiles from 5 to 12% will ring death knell for industry: TRS

The working president of ruling TRS in Telangana K T Rama Rao on Friday claimed that the enhancement of GST on handlooms and textiles from five to 12 percent would be a death knell for the industry. Rama Rao, State Minister for Industries, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter to save weavers. Hon'ble Narendra Modi Ji, on the national handloom day you had talked of strengthening Vocal4Handmade.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 18:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The working president of ruling TRS in Telangana KT Rama Rao on Friday claimed that the enhancement of GST on handlooms and textiles from five to 12 percent would be a death knell for the industry.

Rama Rao, State Minister for Industries, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter to save weavers.

''Hon'ble @narendramodi Ji, on the national handloom day you had talked of strengthening #Vocal4Handmade. Contrary to the idea, your govt has enhanced GST on Handlooms & Textiles from 5 to 12 % which will be a death knell for the industry. Request you to intervene & save weavers,'' Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

