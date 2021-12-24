Former TN Chief Minister MGR remembered on death anniversary

Puducherry, Dec 24 (PTI): PWD Minister of Puducherry K Lakshminarayanan (AINRC) led the Union Territory to pay homage to a statue of AIADMK founder and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran on his 34th death anniversary Friday.

Deputy Speaker of the Territorial Assembly P Rafaela, Government Whip A K D Arumugham and legislators and delegates of different wings of the AINRC were among those who paid homage. Puducherry unit of the AIADMK headed by former legislator A Anbalagan (east wing of the party) and former legislator Om Sakthi Segar (west wing) garlanded the statue of MGR here.

