Opposition must introspect on uncivilised behaviour of MPs: Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday attacked Opposition parties, saying they should introspect on the uncivilised behaviour of MPs who attacked marshals, including women, in Parliament. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Thursday had said Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was constantly engaged with the members of the House to resolve the stalemate over the suspension of MPs, rejecting as incorrect suggestions by some that he acted under government pressure during the Winter Session.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 19:45 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday attacked Opposition parties, saying they should introspect on the ''uncivilised'' behaviour of MPs who ''attacked marshals, including women, in Parliament''. Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted due to frequent adjournments in the recently concluded Winter Session as the Opposition unitedly protested in the House against suspensions of 12 MPs. The House was adjourned sine die prematurely on Wednesday after days of frequent disruptions and Opposition protests. ''Opposition must introspect on uncivilised behaviour of MPs who attacked marshals, including women in Parliament, & their unregretful, totally obstructive response to honest, sincere efforts of Govt. & Chairman Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu ji to resolve the issue,'' Goyal, who is also Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, tweeted. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Thursday had said Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was constantly engaged with the members of the House to resolve the stalemate over the suspension of MPs, rejecting as incorrect suggestions by some that he acted under government pressure during the Winter Session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday alleged Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was ''under pressure from one family'' to not let the House function smoothly during the Winter Session.

