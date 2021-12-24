Pakistan Senate passes unanimous resolution condemning lynching of Lankan man

Pakistan's Senate on Friday passed an unanimous resolution condemning the lynching of a Sri Lankan citizen earlier this month. Priyantha Kumara, 48, working as a manager at a factory in Sialkot, was brutally murdered by a mob on the allegation blasphemy and his body set on fire. “The unfortunate incident of this gruesome brutality reflects the mindset of extremist elements that exist in our society, which has not only tarnished the peaceful image of Pakistan but also Islam,” according to the resolution. It maintained that this brutality was in sheer violation of the spirit, principles, teachings and injunctions of Islam, the practices of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), morale and human values, the Constitution and law of Pakistan and customs and norms of Pakistani society. “The House expresses its deepest sympathies with the bereaved family of Priyantha Kumara,” the resolution added. “The House also echoes the grief and sorrow felt and expressed at the national level over this brutal and shameful incident by the people of Pakistan across the board including political leadership and Islamic scholars.” It further stated that the upper house expressed its profound concern over the existence of such intolerant tendencies in our society, and strongly recommended discouraging the occurrence and recurrence of such gruesome incidents in the name of desecration of religion, which actually are against the very spirit and teachings of Islam. “The government should take immediate administrative, legal and awareness measures for eradication and countering of violent tendencies in the society,” the resolution urged. The document also demanded immediate punishment of not only the culprits involved in instigating and killing of Kumara but also all those involved in similar violent incidents in the past.

