Lt Governor, CM greets people for Xmas

Puducherry, Dec 24 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Ministers, and former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday extended greetings to the people of the Union Territory on the eve of Christmas.

In her greetings, the Lieutenant Governor said love, brotherhood and concern for fellow beings highlighted the celebration of the festival. She called upon the people to adhere to safety COVID-19 protocols during the celebrations.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, in his greetings, said showing love and affection to all marked the important feature of the festival.

Member of Lok Sabha from Puducherry V Vaithilingam was among those who extended the greetings.

