11,647 polling booths set up for U'khand assembly polls, 100 to be run by women: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra informed that a total of 11,647 polling booths have been made, out of which, 100 booths will be run by women during the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly elections.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 24-12-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 20:04 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra addressing press conference in Dehradun (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra informed that a total of 11,647 polling booths have been made, out of which, 100 booths will be run by women during the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly elections. Chandra, who is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand to take stock of the poll preparations, said at a press conference, "There will be all kinds of arrangements at the polling booths. A total of 11,647 polling booths have been made, out of which 100 will be run by women."

"For people above 80 years of age, who cannot even come to the polling booth, arrangements will be made for them to go home to vote. There will be a provision of wheelchairs for the handicapped. VVPATs will also be installed along with EVMs at all polling booths," he said. Speaking about the election rallies, he said, "A total of 601 grounds have been marked for the rallies here and all people should be fully vaccinated along with following COVID-19 behaviour."

Further, the Commission requested all the parties to maintain the environment at the polling booth which is usually spoiled by liquor distribution and communal propaganda. He also encouraged people to cast their votes as it is necessary for strengthening the democratic system.

The Commission also instructed all the departments to take strict actions against those who do wrong during elections. "The term of the Legislative Assembly is ending on March 23, 2022. The Election Commission of India has always been conducting fair elections. Yesterday, we met people from six political parties. After that, we discussed the poll-related issues with the Chief Secretary, DGP of Uttarakhand, DM, police and all the officials," Chandra added.

Uttarakhand polls are scheduled to take place early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

