Left Menu

Senior Minister Ashoka dismisses talk of leadership change in Karnataka

Thousand per cent he Bommai is not going abroad for treatment, Ashoka added.The Chief Minister turned emotional in his home town Shiggaon in Haveri district a few days ago and said he was aware of the fact that posts and positions were not forever, raising eyebrows.Nothing is eternal in this world.

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 24-12-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 20:06 IST
Senior Minister Ashoka dismisses talk of leadership change in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

Seeking to put an end to speculation about possible leadership change in Karnataka, Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Friday said the BJP would face the next election under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

There were rumours in some quarters in recent times that Bommai may go abroad for knee operation.

''We will face the next election under his (Bommai) leadership. There is no doubt about it. He is 100 per cent our leader,'' Ashoka told reporters here The minister dismissed as ''mischief'' the rumours of Bommai going abroad for his knee operation.

He said doctors have advised him that he will be cured here in India without operation.

''Some mischievous news is being spread. Thousand per cent he (Bommai) is not going abroad for treatment,'' Ashoka added.

The Chief Minister turned emotional in his home town Shiggaon in Haveri district a few days ago and said he was aware of the fact that posts and positions were not forever, raising eyebrows.

''Nothing is eternal in this world. This life itself is not forever. We don't know how long we will be here in such a situation, these posts and positions are also not forever. I am aware of this fact every moment,'' Bommai had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021