BJP refuses to be drawn into row over 'hate' speeches made at Haridwar event

The BJP on Friday refused be be drawn into the row over ''hate speeches'' made at a Dharma Sansad held in Haridwar, saying questions about them should be directed to those behind the event.

''You should ask people behind Dharma Sansad about this.... We talk about taking the entire society along,'' BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, when asked about the matter at a press conference.

He added, ''Why do you ask us about issues related to 'dharma'. This country is 'dharmapran' (adhering to Dharma).'' He noted that the mottoes of constitutional bodies such as the Supreme Court and the Lok Sabha Speaker are drawn from religious scriptures.

Several Opposition leaders, including those from the Congress and the TMC, had on Thursday condemned what they said was a ''hate speech conclave'' held in Haridwar recently and called for strict action against those involved.

At the event, several speakers allegedly made inflammatory and provocative speeches, calling for the killing of people from the minority community. Police have registered an FIR in the case.

Held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar from December 17-20, the Dharma Sansad was organised by Yati Narasimhanand Giri of the Juna Akhada, who has been accused in the past of making hate speeches and inciting violence against Muslims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)