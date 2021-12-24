Former Congress MLA from Prayagraj Rajendra Tripathi joins BJP

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, former Congress MLA Rajendra Tripathi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Prayagraj on Friday.

Tripathi, three-time MLA from the Prayagraj constituency, has also served as the state home minister.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

