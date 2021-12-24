New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL65 PB-LYNCHING-LD-ARREST Gurdwara caretaker arrested over lynching in Kapurthala, Channi says no evidence of sacrilege Kapurthala: The Punjab Police on Friday arrested the caretaker of a gurdwara here on a murder charge over the lynching of a man whom he had accused of trying to commit sacrilege, police said.

LGD9 PB-COURT-MAJITHIA-LD BAIL Drug case: Mohali court dismisses Majithia's bail plea Chandigarh: A Mohali court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia, who has been booked in a drug case.

DES29 PB-CHANNI-LD MAJITHIA Enough evidence against Majithia; won't spare those involved in drug racket: Channi Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia has been booked in a drug case as there is enough evidence against him and an STF report points to it.

DEL50 PB-BLAST-LD RIJIJU Rijiju visits Ludhiana court blast site, says Centre and state working together for in-depth probe Ludhiana (Punjab): Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday visited the Ludhiana district court in Punjab which was rocked by a bomb blast a day before and said the Centre and the state will work together to ensure strong action against the domestic and foreign elements trying to spoil peace and harmony in the state as well as the country.

DES49 PB-AAP-CANDIDATES AAP declares 18 more candidates for Punjab polls Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday declared 18 more candidates for the next year’s Punjab Assembly elections.

DEL64 UKD-SANSAD-LD FIR FIR lodged, no arrest yet in Dharma Sansad case: Police Dehradun: No arrest has been made yet in connection with alleged hate speeches delivered at a ''Dharma Sansad'' held in Uttarakhand's Haridwar recently to incite violence against the minorities, police said on Friday. DEL52 UKD-LD CEC EC will visit UP next week, take appropriate decision: CEC on HC’s suggestion to defer poll amid Omicron scare Dehradun: A day after the Allahabad High Court suggested deferring the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections due to a possible Omicron-led third Covid wave, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Friday said an appropriate decision will be taken on the issue after his UP visit next week. DEL35 RAHUL-UKD-HATE SPEECH Hindutvawadis always spread hatred, violence: Rahul Gandhi over 'hate' speeches at Haridwar event New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said ''the Hindutvawadis have always spread hatred and violence'' and all communities pay the price for it.

DES5 UP-VIRUS-NIGHT CURFEW Uttar Pradesh to impose coronavirus night curfew from December 25 Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday issued orders to initiate strict measures, including a statewide night curfew from December 25, in view of a rise in Covid cases in several states.

DES47 UP-CONG-LALLU PM began worrying about cows ahead of polls: UP Cong chief Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun worrying about cows and other livestock (govardhan and pashudhan) ahead of the assembly elections while UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kept silent on their plight in cowsheds in the state, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lalu alleged on Friday.

DES22 UP-PRIYANKA -AYODHYA Ayodhya land scam allegations baseless, says UP minister Ballia (UP): Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swarup Shukla on Friday attacked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her urging the apex court to intervene in an alleged land scam in Ayodhya, saying only those opposed to the Ram temple are raising such issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)