Left Menu

Uk'd Cong committee's gen secy assaulted at party office

Uttarakhands Congress Committee general secretary Rajendra Shah was on Friday assaulted at the party office here by a party worker who accused him of being abusive towards former Chief Minister Harish Rawat. Senior party leaders present at the party office, however, rushed to Shahs rescue and took him aside.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 24-12-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 21:52 IST
Uk'd Cong committee's gen secy assaulted at party office
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand’s Congress Committee general secretary Rajendra Shah was on Friday assaulted at the party office here by a party worker who accused him of being abusive towards former Chief Minister Harish Rawat. Senior party leaders present at the party office, however, rushed to Shah's rescue and took him aside. Some party workers also shouted slogans against Shah inside his chamber.

Talking to reporters later, they alleged that some leaders were trying to tarnish Rawat's image.

They, however, said the matter has now been settled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021