We will visit UP next week, take appropriate decision on assembly polls, says CEC Sushil Chandra

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Friday said that his team will visit Uttar Pradesh next week to review the situation and take a decision about the assembly elections. "Next week we will go to Uttar Pradesh and review the situation there and then take an appropriate decision," Chandra said at a press conference here.

He was responding to a query about Allahabad High Court on Thursday calling upon the Election Commission of India to postpone the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh for one-two months. Amid rising case of new COVID variant Omicron, the court urged the Commission to postpone the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh for one-two months.

"If rallies are not stopped, results will be worse than the second wave," Justice Shekhar Yadav said, adding that, "Jaan hai toh Jahaan hai (if there is life, we have the world)."Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year. India has reported 358 cases of Omicron variant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)