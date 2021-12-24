Centre to work together with Punjab govt, says Kiren Rijiju on Ludhiana court explosion

In the wake of explosion in Ludhiana District Court Complex, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday assured the residents of Punjab that the Centre will work together with the state government against those who are trying to spoil the atmosphere of Punjab and the country. "I have come here to give confidence to the people of Punjab. I want to assure you all that State and Central government will work together and will take strict actions against those who are trying to spoil the atmosphere of Punjab and country," said Rijiju in Ludhiana.

"Spoke with Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Sing Channi and met the Judges, Lawyers, Officers of Central Agencies and Punjab Police at the venue of the bomb attack in Court complex at Ludhiana in Punjab," he informed in a tweet. Kiren Rijiju with Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash, along with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairman Vijay Sampla, visited the hospital and inquired about the health of patients at Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana.

He also visited the site of the explosion. The explosion at the Ludhiana District Court on Thursday claimed one life and left six people injured. (ANI)

