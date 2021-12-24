AAP declares 18 more candidates for Punjab assembly polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released the third list which contains 18 candidates for Punjab Assembly elections which are scheduled to be held in early next year. Jagdeep Goldie Kamboj will contest the upcoming elections from the Jalalabad seat which is represented by Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The list includes Sajjan Singh Cheema for Sultanpur Lodhi seat, Principal Prem Kumar from Phillaur, Pandit and Brahm Shankar Zimpa from Hoshiarpur, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Jasrvinder Singh from Attari and Ashok 'Pappi' Prasar from Ludhiana Central. Sarwan Singh Dhun has been nominated as a candidate from Khemkaran, Harjot Singh Bains from Sri Anandpur Sahib, Dalbir Singh Tong from Baba Bakkala, Gurpreet Singh Banawali from Sardulgarh, Kulwant Singh Baazigar from Satrana, Harminder Singh Sandhu from Chhabbewal, Santosh from Balachaur, Bagha Amarinder Singh Sukhnand from Purana, Muster Jagsir Singh from Bhucho Mandi, Amolak Singh from Jaitu, and Dr Balveer Singh from Patiala Rural. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)