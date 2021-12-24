Left Menu

In new gaffe, 'ailing' TMC leader Mukul Roy says BJP to win upcoming civic polls in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 23:44 IST
In new gaffe, 'ailing' TMC leader Mukul Roy says BJP to win upcoming civic polls in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran politician Mukul Roy, who returned to the TMC after having spent over three years in the BJP, made a faux pas on Friday, not his first in the recent times, as he stated that the saffron party would win handsomely in the upcoming elections to 111 civic bodies of Bengal.

The TMC, embarrassed by his gaffe, refused to attach much importance to the ''ailing'' leader's statement.

Roy, during his visit to Bolpur in Birbhum district, stunned everyone when he said, ''The BJP will emerge victorious everywhere in the upcoming municipal polls.'' As others looked at him in disbelief, Roy went on to tell reporters, ''The TMC is BJP and vice versa.'' He was then led away by TMC's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal who was visibly upset.

Later, Partha Chatterjee, the secretary general of the TMC, said, ''Mukul Roy is ailing and that was probably the reason for his incoherent statements. He is not a functionary of our party. Let's not attach importance to what he says.'' Chatterjee further said if Roy thinks he won't be able to discharge his responsibility as PAC chairman due to his health conditions, he may inform the speaker.

In September, Roy, during a press meet, had made a similar gaffe as he said that the saffron party will win the bypolls. He immediately corrected himself and said that he meant that the TMC would be victorious in the by-elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer's drug gets 'fast track' designation from FDA; Biden Omicron measures too little, too late for fast-moving virus -experts and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer's drug gets 'fast track' design...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021